Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Trading Down 1.8%

Stryker stock opened at $393.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.