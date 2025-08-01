Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

