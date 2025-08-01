MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $384.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

