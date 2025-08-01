The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.