Vestcor Inc Sells 217 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,342,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

