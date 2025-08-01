MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

