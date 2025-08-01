XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 18,867 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE KMX opened at $56.52 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.