XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 18,867 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Trading Down 2.6%
NYSE KMX opened at $56.52 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.