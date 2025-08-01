Vestcor Inc Purchases 699 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average of $231.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

