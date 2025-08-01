6,752 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 80.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 806.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 183,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 206.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $257.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

