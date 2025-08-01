Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $262,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

