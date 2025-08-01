UBS Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $897.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $812.00 to $897.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on META. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.31.

NASDAQ:META opened at $773.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $699.22 and a 200 day moving average of $644.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

