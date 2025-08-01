Needham & Company LLC Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $115.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 59.69% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 1,967,594 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 522.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,088,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.