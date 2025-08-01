Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.1%

GTLS opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Chart Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

