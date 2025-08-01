PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $214.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after purchasing an additional 844,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

