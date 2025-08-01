Baird R W Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Strong Sell

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.52.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $247.75 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,413,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

