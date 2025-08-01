Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 14,441 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Hologic in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

