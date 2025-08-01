Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $920.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $828.00 to $920.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.31.

META stock opened at $773.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.61. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total transaction of $373,607.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,392,423. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,275. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

