Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,854,000 after buying an additional 1,578,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,760,000 after acquiring an additional 443,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,770,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

