Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $241.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

