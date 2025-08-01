Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Old Republic International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
