Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Air Products and Chemicals stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $287.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

