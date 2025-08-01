Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 133,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,602,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $581.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

