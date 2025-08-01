Assetmark Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,500 shares of company stock worth $16,298,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

