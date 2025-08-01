Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

