Analyzing Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) and MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhibao Technology and MetLife”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $245.79 million 0.11 $1.82 million N/A N/A MetLife $72.28 billion 0.71 $4.43 billion $6.15 12.35

Risk & Volatility

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A MetLife 6.08% 20.89% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhibao Technology and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 MetLife 0 1 10 0 2.91

MetLife has a consensus target price of $96.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.52%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MetLife beats Zhibao Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

