Financial Review: iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 10 1 0 2.00 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $36.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given iTeknik’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iTeknik is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent -6.40% -7.88% -1.85% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.94 billion 1.55 -$322.00 million ($1.55) -23.70 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

