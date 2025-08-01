19,103 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,791,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,623,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,381,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $75.16 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

