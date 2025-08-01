Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.92 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

