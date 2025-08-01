Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $122,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fortrea by 1,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Stock Down 7.4%

FTRE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTRE

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.