Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 4,731.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEZL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SEZL stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51.

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $441,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,944,690. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,092 shares of company stock worth $43,975,326. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

