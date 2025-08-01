AE Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 736,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after purchasing an additional 499,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 982.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $54,421,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $128.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

