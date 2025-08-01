KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $180,000 in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 42.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

QUBT stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Quantum Computing Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,236,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,471,800.20. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Turmelle sold 200,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,849,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,059,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,685,149. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

