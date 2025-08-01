Choreo LLC Acquires 3,292 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,094,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

