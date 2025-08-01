JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMHI opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.