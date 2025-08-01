Whelan Financial Acquires 1,718 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

