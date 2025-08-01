Hendley & Co. Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

