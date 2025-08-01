Critical Survey: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 1.70% 12.49% 1.95% XOS -101.36% -117.14% -45.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.24 $5.88 billion $1.25 8.86 XOS $55.96 million 0.46 -$50.16 million ($6.17) -0.50

This table compares Ford Motor and XOS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 12 2 0 1.94 XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. XOS has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats XOS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

