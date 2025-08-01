Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

