Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

