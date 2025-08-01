Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.430-7.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.462. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:PM opened at $164.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $113.15 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.