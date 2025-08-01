Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,456 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.71 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

