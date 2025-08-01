Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $566.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.59 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

