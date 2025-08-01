Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.