Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

