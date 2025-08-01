Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.32.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.