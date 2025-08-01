NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

