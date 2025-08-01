Howland Capital Management LLC Has $58.37 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $58,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Watsco by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $451.31 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.93. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

