Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

