UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $451.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

