Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Albertsons Companies worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.